NC trooper shared his ‘random thoughts’ on Instagram. Now he’s on administrative duty.

A veteran trooper with the N.C. State Highway Patrol has been placed on administrative duty while the agency investigates comments on social media about President Donald Trump, police beatings, African-Americans the media and more.
“The State Highway Patrol is aware of the incident in question and is conducting an internal investigation,” Sgt. Michael Baker said in an email to The News & Observer on Thursday afternoon.
Sgt. Jonathan K. Whitley, a member of the Highway Patrol since 1996, apparently fell under scrutiny after a lengthy post on Instagram by the user “jkwhitley2608.”
The writer of the post said he wanted to share “just a few random thoughts” before going to bed.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The post said he would “never vote for a Democrat for any reason for any office” and that he hates the public education system and the “indoctrination centers known as college campuses.”
The post also says that 99 percent of the media are “anti-American liberal supporting communist, and I can’t stand them.”
He didn’t own a slave, the post says, adding, “I owe you nothing. Including your HUD housing and EBT card.”
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides affordable housing options for low-income families, and EBT refers to a program in which poor people can receive federal benefits for food.
As for police beatings, the post said, “If you act like a fool toward police and you tote a beat down, don’t get on TV in hopes of getting your check. The police already gave you what you deserved.”
The post said he hates “weak leaders” and he has the utmost respect for the military and American flag. Conversely, according to the post, he feels “the exact opposite for the NFL.”
“I despise whiners,” the post said. “Do the job you are paid to do.”
“President Trump will not be impeached, much less removed from office,” the post continued. “I can’t wait to vote for him again.”
Comments