J. Cole, David Sedaris and Iron & Wine are among this year’s Grammy nominees with NC ties

Fayetteville’s J. Cole received two nods in the 2019 Grammy nominations announced Friday morning, but not for any of the work on his own album. Here are the North Carolina artists who made the list.
▪ J. Cole was nominated in the Best R&B Song category for his songwriting role on Miguel’s “Come Through and Chill,” along with Miguel Pimentel and Salaam Remi. He was also nominated in the Best Rap/Sung Performance category for his part on 6lack’s “Pretty Little Fears.” The song is from 6lack’s “East Atlanta Love Letter” album.
▪ Iron & Wine was nominated for Best Folk Album. Iron & Wine is the artistic name of singer-songwriter Sam Beam, originally a South Carolina native who now lives in Chapel Hill. Iron & Wine was nominated last year for Best Americana Album.
▪ David Sedaris, a writer who grew up in Raleigh and has written about his family and time here in numerous memoirs, was nominated in the Best Spoken Word category for “Calypso.” Sedaris was nominated in this same category in 2009 and 2014.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
▪ Dafnis Prieto Big Band, a Latin jazz act from Cuba, was nominated for Best Latin Jazz Album. The record was produced by Eric Oberstein, associate director of Duke Performances in Durham. The album was also nominated for a Latin Grammy.
▪ “Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris” was nominated for Best Historical Album. Ferris is a history professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Ferris shares the nomination with April Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter and Michael Graves.
▪ Dom Flemons, of Carolina Chocolate Drops fame, was nominated for Best Folk Album for “Black Cowboys.”
One of the biggest surprises of the morning was that Cole didn’t receive more Grammy love. His album “KOD,” which Cole has said stands for Kids on Drugs, King Overdosed and Kill Our Demons, debuted in April in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts. He has received Grammy nominations three previous years. He got three nominations in 2016 (Rap Album, Rap Performance and R&B Performance), one in 2014 (Rap/Sung Performance) and in 2012 (New Artist).
Cole will headline the inaugural Dreamville Festival at Dix Park in Raleigh in April 2019. The festival is his brainchild and was originally slated for Sept. 15 this year, but was postponed because of Hurricane Florence. The festival will benefit hurricane victims, the Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy and Cole’s Dreamville Foundation.
North Carolina artists Rapsody, Sylvan Esso and Iron & Wine were among last year’s Grammy nominees.
The Grammy Awards show will air Feb. 10 on CBS.
Comments