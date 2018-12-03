UNC trustees meet behind closed doors to discuss Silent Sam’s fate

The UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees met behind closed doors Monday morning to discuss the fate of Silent Sam, the Confederate statue that was pulled down by protesters almost four months ago.

The board is expected to present a recommendation for the future location of the contentious monument that has been the target of large protests and arrests. The trustees, chancellor and senior staff gathered with a police presence outside at the Carolina Inn.

“We do want to get this right and we believe we have,” Chancellor Carol Folt said before the closed-door discussions. Significant issues likely to be discussed include the cost to protect the statue and public safety wherever the statue is ultimately placed.

Faculty leaders and a group of African Americans said the statue does not belong anywhere on the university campus. In October, the university’s Faculty Council passed a resolution calling for the permanent removal of the statue.

“Returning the statue to the UNC-Chapel Hill campus would reaffirm the values of white supremacy that motivated its original installation,” the faculty resolution said. “Moreover, to do so would undermine the physical security of all members of our community.”

Rumors that the statue could be placed in UNC’s Wilson Library drew opposition from library boards and others who say its presence would endanger special collections and create a hostile learning environment.

Silent Sam has stood on UNC-Chapel Hill's McCorkle Place for 105 years. On Monday August 20, 2018, it was brought down by protesters.

Many on campus have suggested the best place for the statue is a historic battlefield or a state history museum.

Since the statue’s toppling, numerous forums and meetings have been held at the university to come up with alternative options for the statue. On Monday, Folt thanked faculty, staff, students and the public for providing input on what to do with the toppled statue.

“These comments that we have received have been incredibly powerful, some of them have been so touching, and what I have learned from that is how many people truly do love this university,” Folt said. “That is such a responsibility but it’s really quite wonderful. We’ve listened to you, we’ve heard you, we’ve been working very hard.”

The board’s meeting Monday was on the day of the deadline to send a final recommendation to the UNC system’s Board of Governors before its Dec. 14 meeting. At least one member of the system governing board has spoken out to say the statue should be put back up on its pedestal on McCorkle Place, at a major entrance to campus.

Folt has said that the statue should not be “at the front door of a safe, welcoming, proudly public research university.”

Complicating the picture is a 2015 state law that generally bars the removal of historic objects of remembrance on state property. The law limits the options for relocating a monument, though it does allow removal to preserve an object or to make way for construction. The law does not address a case of a monument having been forcibly moved, as in the case of the Aug. 20 protest that brought down Silent Sam.

If a monument is removed, the law states that it “shall be relocated to a site of similar prominence, honor, visibility, availability” within the same jurisdiction.