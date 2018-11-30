They bought $5K in Victoria Secret garb with counterfeit bills, then returned for a refund

Last year, two New York City men toured Victoria Secret stores in Charlotte and used counterfeit money to buy $5,000 worth of garments. The next day, they returned, seeking refunds in real cash, prosecutors say.

In response to those transaction, a federal judge on Friday will demand payment in full.

Shawayne Smart, 25, of The Bronx, N.Y., and Brandon Vernon, 23, of Norwalk, Conn., both have pleaded guilty to counterfeiting and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

They were arrested at Carolina Place mall in July 2017 and pleaded guilty in March, documents show.

Friday, they’ll appear before U.S. District Judge Bob Conrad for sentencing.

Federal authorities say Vernon and Smart visited Victoria Secrets throughout Charlotte on July 12, 2017.

They returned the next day to Carolina Place, seeking refunds — in legal tender this time — for their previous purchases.

A store clerk recognized the pair and recalled the suspicious bills they used for their buys, and notified a mall security officer, who happened to be in the store at the time, prosecutors say

Brandon Vernon, 23, of Norwalk, Conn., will be sentenced Friday in Charlotte after pleading guilty to using counterfeit money to buy $5,000 of Victoria Secret garments at stores throughout the city. Mecklenburg Jail

Victoria Secret is a worldwide leader for women’s intimate wear, and has spun off prime-time fashion shows and provocative videos to enhance its brand.

The stores are also popular gathering spots for thieves.

In June, someone stole 90 bras of varying sizes from a Victoria Secret store in Gastonia, the Observer previously reported.

Shawayne Smart, 25, of The Bronx, N.Y., will be sentenced for using counterfeit money to buy $5,000 in Victoria Secret merchandise across Charlotte Mecklenburg County Jail

In November, a woman in Myrtle Beach said, “Watch this” to another Victoria Secret shopper before ducking out with more than $1,000 in merchandise, according to the Sun News.

In October, two men wearing bonnets took $5,000 from the Victoria Secret in a Spartanburg mall, The State newspaper said.

And in Humble, Texas, a man was arrested and charged with taking a not-so-humble 612 pairs of women’s panties from a Victoria Secret store there, according to Houston TV station KTRK.

.