Fortune 100 company planning to move headquarters to Charlotte, sources say

Charlotte is poised to become home to a Fortune 100 corporate headquarters that could bring 750 jobs that pay an average of $348,000 to the city, under incentives approved by the General Assembly on Thursday.
The company is Honeywell, a major manufacturer of electronics and electronic equipment, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the deal.
Honeywell, based in Morris Plains, NJ, could not immediately be reached. The company is in the midst of a major reorganization, splitting off part of its business into new publicly traded companies.
The information - without the company’s name attached - initially surfaced during a disagreement between Republican legislators who are split between reluctantly luring businesses with financial incentives and those who oppose the practice.
Senate Bill 820 would allow the N.C. Department of Commerce to offer companies up to $16,000 for every job created. Currently, the limit is $6,500 per job. The Senate unanimously approved the bill on Wednesday.
But it ran into a buzz saw of opposition from Republican Rep. Jonathan Jordan of Jefferson, who said the bill appeared “out of thin air” this week.’
“I just can’t believe we are increasing this amount and going for more money to give to our corporate welfare programs and crony capitalism,” Jordan said during a committee meeting.
Jordan said the pending corporate announcement entails bringing 750 jobs with median salaries of $85,000.
Jordan fought over the bill with Rep. Bill Brawley, a Republican from Matthews who was one of the bill’s sponsors, and disclosed details of a project that had not previously been made public.
Jordan said he understood the project would be announced on Friday. Jordan also said he understood that a corporation’s board of directors will announce a relocation to Charlotte if the bill passed.
After the meeting, Brawley would only say that the project would be announced soon. But he confirmed the job and salary numbers that Jordan cited in the meeting.
Brawley said during the committee that Charlotte had lost headquarters and other businesses in recent years, and this legislation would lure an important company.
“This is a chance to get back in the headquarters game,” Brawley said.
The bill passed the committee on a vote of 17-7, with seven Republicans opposing, before going to the full House for a vote.
Earlier in the week, Sen. Jerry Tillman, a Republican who represents Moore and Randolph counties and co-sponsored the bill, said one or two companies were considering adding 1,000 to 2,000 jobs in Wake and Mecklenburg counties, and the bill was aimed at landing those companies.
The N.C. Department of Commerce declined to comment on the Charlotte project on Thursday. Earlier in the day, the department issued a statement from Secretary Tony Copeland.
“We worked with the legislative leadership to develop SB 820 and support its passing,” Copeland said. “This is a much-needed change to one of our economic development and recruitment tools that hasn’t been updated since 2003. This update will enable the state to be more competitive and relevant in our global recruitment efforts. It will create more jobs and build North Carolina’s tax base. “
The increased incentives come from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program, known as JDIG. It bases its awards to companies on a percentage of their personal income tax withholdings for eligible positions. Businesses have to create a minimum number of full-time positions for a minimum time frame in order to quality.
The state contends it makes more revenue off JDIG projects than it spends in grants.
House Democrats lined up in support of the bill, which passed the full House 78-23 and now goes to the governor.
