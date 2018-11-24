Congressmen say ICE entrapped Mexican man taken into custody, vow to seek his release

Two members of Congress representing Durham say a Mexican man arrested by immigration agents Friday appeared to have been entrapped as he responded to instructions to legally fight his deportation.

In a statement U.S. Reps David Price and G.K. Butterfield, who had previously advocated on behalf of Samuel Oliver-Bruno, said they spoke with Immigration and Customs Enforcement Friday afternoon and were told he will remain in custody in the United States while his case is heard.

Oliver-Bruno was taken into custody Friday after he left a Durham church where he had been living in sanctuary in order to visit a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) office in Morrisville to further his legal petition for deferred deportation. Police arrested 27 people who blocked a van carrying Oliver-Bruno away after agents had seized him inside the building.

On Nov. 1, Price and Butterfield said, they sent a letter to immigration services asking officials to use prosecutorial discretion in his case based on humanitarian conditions.

SIGN UP

CYBER MONDAY SALE! Only $20 for a full year of digital access! Hurry! Offer ends Monday! SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We are extremely alarmed by Samuel Oliver-Bruno’s abrupt arrest,” the lawmakers said, noting that Oliver-Bruno has lived in the United States for more than two decades, has no serious criminal history, and was trying to follow the law in pursuing his legal petition.

“It appears ICE has acted in concert with officials at USCIS, who instructed Mr. Oliver-Bruno to appear at local USCIS offices to discuss his deferred deportation,” they said in their statement. “He was then apprehended by plainclothes ICE agents upon entering the building. At best, Mr. Oliver-Bruno was presented with a catch-22 dilemma; at worst, he was entrapped.”

Oliver-Bruno had been living for the past year in sanctuary at City Well United Methodist Church in Durham. He and his supporters say he is the sole providers for his wife, Julia Perez Pacheco, who has lupus and requires costly medical treatment, and his 19-year-old son, Daniel, who is pursuing a college degree.

“Mr. Oliver-Bruno’s removal from the U.S. would result in severe hardship for his family,” the congressmen said. “Samuel’s sudden and inappropriate arrest in the middle of the Thanksgiving season reflects the callous and cruel approach we’ve come to expect from the Trump administration. As members of Congress representing the Durham community, we will continue to do everything in our power to keep the Oliver-Bruno family together.”