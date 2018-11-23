Undocumented man arrested after leaving sanctuary to meet with immigration officials

After living almost a year in a Durham church, an undocumented man was arrested Friday by immigration officers when he left the church to keep an appointment with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in Morrisville.

Samuel Oliver-Bruno, 47, has been living in the basement of CityWell United Methodist Church for 11 months while he petitions to have his deportation to Mexico delayed. Churches are one of the few places where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement does not make arrests.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services requested Oliver-Bruno to appear in person to provide fingerprints, a necessary step for his petition, according to a news release from Alerta Migratoria, an immigrants rights advocacy organization in North Carolina.

Oliver-Bruno was accompanied by faith-leaders, family members and other supporters Friday morning, but once inside the USCIS office he was arrested by immigration authorities.

When asked by The News & Observer why Oliver-Bruno was arrested, ICE spokesperson Bryan Cox said in an email:





“Mr. Oliver-Bruno is a convicted criminal who has received all appropriate legal process under federal law, has no outstanding appeals, and has no legal basis to remain in the U.S.”

Protestors surround a Department of Homeland Security van containing Samuel Oliver-Bruno, 47, who was arrested after being asked to appear at the United State Citizenship and Immigration office in Morrisville, N.C. on Friday, November 23, 2018. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

The scene Friday

A crowd of supporters gathered outside the office shortly before 9 Friday morning to pray for Oliver-Bruno. CityWell’s pastor Cleve May told those gathered that he hoped attending the appointment would be a simple step of due process for Oliver-Bruno’s request for deferred action.

“This a required part of that process on the part of USCIS, and so we’re asking that our government honor a person’s attempt to follow the process,” May said to the crowd before entering the building with Oliver-Bruno and his legal team.

“Your presence here is a very helpful thing in demonstrating the community support and the fact that if any violation of this due process were to occur it will not go unwitnessed and it will not go before the community crying out for justice.”

Oliver-Bruno entered the building with May and his legal team while the rest of his supporters waited outside the building. Through the glass doors of the building, some supporters and reporters saw Oliver-Bruno, his son and immigration officers scuffle.

Oliver-Bruno was arrested and taken out a back door and put into a van, which was then surrounded by his supporters. Some blockaded the van for about two hours singing worship songs and praying. Eventually, Morrisville Police and the Wake Sheriff’s Office arrested those blockading the van, including May, after multiple warnings to disperse.

Oliver-Bruno’s son, Daniel Oliver Perez, a U.S. citizen, was arrested in the parking lot after approaching the van to say goodbye to his father. Law enforcement at the scene did not tell an N&O reporter why the 19-year-old was arrested.





Protestors are arrested after detaining a Department of Homeland Security van containing Samuel Oliver-Bruno, 47, who was arrested after being asked to appear at the United State Citizenship and Immigration office in Morrisville, N.C. on Friday, November 23, 2018. Samuel Oliver-Bruno had been living in the sanctuary of CityWell United Methodist Church for 11 months because churches are one of the few places where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement does not make arrests. Wake County Sheriff’s deputies and Morrsiville Police made several arrest of the protestors surrounding the van containing Oliver-Bruno. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Congressional support

Virdiana Martinez, Alerta Migratoria’s director, said Oliver-Bruno knew he was taking a risk by leaving the church, and an even bigger risk by walking into an immigration office so that his petition could be considered.





Oliver-Bruno is one of six immigrants in the state who is living on church properties to avoid imminent deportation and buy time to delay deportation. These churches are called “sanctuary churches” and are part of a national growing faith-based movement. ICE generally doesn’t arrest undocumented immigrants in churches, schools or hospitals, based on an internal self-imposed policy established in 2012.

The reflections of protestors are shown in a window of a Department of Homeland Security van containing Samuel Oliver-Bruno, 47, who was arrested after being asked to appear at the United State Citizenship and Immigration office in Morrisville, N.C. on Friday, November 23, 2018. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

“By them leaving the church and entering these (immigration) offices they are essentially putting themselves in harm’s way ... to make this request,” Martinez said.

Alerta Migratoria has been making regular visits to Washington D.C. to advocate for the six immigrants and obtain support from their respective Congress members.

Reps. David Price and G.K. Butterfield, both Democrats, co-signed a support letter asking USCIS to give Oliver-Bruno prosecutorial discretion.

“We strongly believe Mr. Oliver-Bruno is someone who is deserving of deferred action,” the letter says, which was signed Nov. 1.

Since he moved into the church Oliver-Bruno has stopped working in construction. He is the sole financial support for his wife, Julia Perez Pacheco, and son, Daniel. His wife has Lupus and depends financially on her husband to pay for treatment.

“Mr. Oliver-Bruno is the sole income earner for his family and his removal from the country would result in his wife being unable to receive the medical treatment she desperately needs...,” according to the letter.

“Daniel is 19 years old and his ability to better himself through the pursuit of a college degree is dependent upon his father’s financial and emotional assistance, which Mr. Oliver-Bruno would be unable to provide should he be removed from the country.”

Martinez has also been talking with Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis’s office to obtain his support for Oliver-Bruno and the five others.

Arrested at the border

Oliver-Bruno left Mexico in 1994 to live in Greenville. His wife followed him in 1996 with a work permit.

It’s unclear when Oliver-Bruno returned to Mexico, but in May 2014, he tried to cross the border into the U.S. again to be with his wife who was undergoing open heart surgery.

At that time, he was arrested at the border because he attempted to enter the country using fraudulent documents, according to ICE’s statement. The U.S. government solely allowed him to enter the country for federal criminal prosecution. He was convicted in the U.S. District Court for the Western District.

“Given he had completed his federal sentence, he had been released from federal criminal custody in June 2014, he came into this agency’s custody at that time and was subject to removal at that time. However, due to a variety of appeals and acts of discretion he was not removed,” said Cox, the ICE spokesman.

That discretion, however, came to an end last year. When the agency informed him of that, Oliver-Bruno moved into the church to buy himself more time.