The FBI is still looking for missing Lumberton teen. Could hunting camera footage help?

The FBI has expanded the pool of surveillance footage it is requesting from Robeson County residents to include any hunting camera footage recorded in the county during the week of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar’s kidnapping.

Hania was kidnapped more than two weeks ago.

In addition to any surveillance footage from businesses or homes in Robeson, the FBI is asking for deer camera footage recorded in the county between Nov. 5, the day Hania was kidnapped, and Nov. 8, the day the FBI found the stolen SUV used to kidnap Hania.

The tip line is 910-272-5871.

“Let us determine whether or not the footage you have can provide us with any investigative clues,” the FBI said in a news release.

The FBI released these new photos of missing teen Hania Aguilar, who is the subject of a November 2018 Amber Alert from Lumberton, NC. Courtesy of the FBI

The stolen 2002-03 Ford Expedition was running in the driveway of Hania’s Lumberton home in the Rosewood Mobile Home Park on Nov. 5. Hania was outside waiting for a ride to the bus stop when a witness heard her scream and saw a man force her into the family’s SUV just before 7 a.m.

Three days later, a tip led the FBI to find the SUV in the brush off Quincey Drive in Lumberton, less than 10 miles south from her home.

Surveillance footage may help the FBI determine the movements of the SUV between the family’s home and Quincey Drive.

The FBI is especially interested in any surveillance footage between and near those locations: Highway 41/Elizabethtown Road, Lovett Road, Popes Crossing Road and Wire Grass Road.

FBI and SBI agents search in Robeson County, North Carolina, for Hania Aguilar on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. FBI photo

Lumberton police, the FBI and SBI personnel searched additional areas Tuesday on foot, with drones and a dog, the FBI said.

The FBI has not been able to identify a man who is seen walking toward the mobile home park on Nov. 5, about an hour before the kidnapping. He may have information that could lead to Hania’s location. The agency has asked for the public’s help to identify him or has said that perhaps the man will see himself on TV.

Hania is a Hispanic girl weighing 126 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The FBI and Gov. Roy Cooper’s office are offering a combined reward of $30,000 for information that leads to the location of Hania and the arrest and conviction of her abductor.