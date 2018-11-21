Student called in ‘active shooter’ threat at Carrboro Elementary, police say

A student at Carrboro Elementary School made the call that had law enforcement scrambling to find an “active shooter” at the school on Tuesday, police say.

A juvenile made the 911 call from inside the school at 11:09 a.m., a Carrboro Police Department spokesman said in a news release Wednesday. Police are continuing to investigate the incident and will determine if charges are appropriate, the release stated.

“I don’t know if we will make the determination today about charges,” police spokesman Capt. Chris Atack said. “We are not releasing any identifying information about the juvenile at this time.”

The “active shooter” call had some parents in tears as they waited for their children to be released from the school. Many took their students home for the day.

“We would like to thank the community and especially the parents of students at Carrboro Elementary School for their patience in what was a tense situation,” police said. “While we are relieved that this situation turned out to be false, we want the community to know that we will continue to be vigilant in our training and preparation for these types of incidents.”

Roughly 50 law enforcement officers from Carrboro department, Chapel Hill Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. Bureau of Investigation responded to the school within minutes of the 911 call. Firefighters and first responders from Carrboro Fire Department, Orange County EMS and Orange County Emergency Management also responded..

The school and Carrboro United Methodist Church and Child Care were put on lockdown. No one was injured, and no one was found with a gun.





An unidentified girl, in a copy of the 911 call released Tuesday, says, “Hello, there’s a shooter at a school,” and when the 911 operator says “I’m sorry,” repeats, “There’s a shooter at the school, and she’s running around the hallways.”





The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools has had an active-shooter protocol since 2001 when the district started lock-down training, said Atack, who participated in the training as school resource officer.





The Police Department has had agency training and interdepartmental training with other agencies countywide. “So that we have a lot of repetitions of these type scenarios,” he said.

“Time of the essence,” he said. “It is important for law enforcement to alleviate any threats if they can.”