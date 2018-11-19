Monday marks 2 weeks since a Lumberton teen has been missing. The FBI seeks public’s help.

It’s been two weeks since 13-year-old Hania Aguilar was kidnapped in the front yard of her home in Lumberton. The FBI continues to ask residents in Robeson County to provide video surveillance footage.

Law enforcement officials want any footage that might be useful to find Hania. Now is the time to act, the FBI said in a news release Monday.

“We are at a critical phase in our investigation and need the public’s help,” the news release said. “If we do not reach everyone with video soon, that video could be lost, as many systems will purge the older footage automatically.”

The stolen 2002-03 Ford Expedition used in Hania’s kidnapping was found on Quincey Drive on Nov. 8. The FBI is trying to determine how the SUV got to that location and is seeking any video surveillance footage along Highway 41/Elizabethtown Road and any side streets stemming from the highway such asPopes Crossing Road, Wire Grass Road and Lovett Road.

The tip line is 910-272-5871.

Hania Noelia Aguilar

Hania was kidnapped Nov. 5 just before 7 a.m. A witness saw a man in black clothes with a yellow bandana force Hania into the family’s SUV. The SUV’s engine was already running in the driveway.

Hania was outside her family’s trailer in the Rosewood Mobile Home Park at 3525 Elizabethtown Road waiting for the rest of the family to get a ride to the bus stop, according to the FBI.

There’s a combined reward from the FBI and Gov. Roy Cooper’s office of $30,000 for any information that leads to the location of Hania or the arrest and conviction of her abductor.

The FBI is also asking for the public’s help to identify a man seen walking toward the mobile home park about an hour before Hania’s kidnapping. He may have information about Hania.

Hania is a Hispanic girl, weighs 126 pounds, is 5 feet tall, has black hair and brown eyes.