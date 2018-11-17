Principal accused of statutory rape with 12-year-old student at NC school

A North Carolina charter school principal is accused of statutory rape at the school with one of his 12-year-old students.
Goldsboro police learned of the incident Thursday afternoon and obtained a warrant Friday charging 35-year-old Richard Omar Knight with statutory rape and a sex act and indecent liberties with a female student at Dillard Academy Charter School, according to a press release.
Police said Knight has been suspended from his role at the nonprofit public charter school, which is not affiliated with Wayne County Schools.
“Management at Dillard Academy fully cooperated with the aforementioned investigation providing substantial help,” the press release said.
Knight, of Smithfield, remained wanted as of Saturday afternoon, Goldsboro police spokeswoman LaToya Henry told The News & Observer.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a tip at p3tips.com.
Comments