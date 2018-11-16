Masked man carjacks woman at Park Road Shopping Center, tries to sexually assault her

A masked assailant with a gun carjacked a woman at an ATM in Charlotte’s Park Road Shopping Center and tried to sexually assault her, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release Friday.
Police released two photos of the masked attacker in hopes someone will recognize him.
The victim told police she was using an ATM in the 1600 block of Woodlawn Road at about 2 a.m. Friday when the assailant “forced his way into her vehicle with a weapon, drove to another location and attempted to sexually assault” her, according to CMPD’s news release.
The attacker is about 5-feet-10-inches tall and wore jeans, a two-tone jacket, possibly gray and white. He wore black and white shoes, a black hat and a gray mask that covered his nose and mouth, police said.
The assailant might still have the victim’s 2009 Hyundai Sonata with South Carolina tag PEJ-947, CMPD’s news release said.
Call 911 if you see the car or recognize the assailant.
