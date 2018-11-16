If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here's what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
North Carolina

Masked man carjacks woman at Park Road Shopping Center, tries to sexually assault her

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

November 16, 2018 06:46 PM

A masked assailant with a gun carjacked a woman at an ATM in Charlotte’s Park Road Shopping Center and tried to sexually assault her, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release Friday.

Police released two photos of the masked attacker in hopes someone will recognize him.

Masked carjacker 1.jpg
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for this masked assailant who they said carjacked a woman at an ATM on Woodlawn Road and tried to sexually assault her.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

The victim told police she was using an ATM in the 1600 block of Woodlawn Road at about 2 a.m. Friday when the assailant “forced his way into her vehicle with a weapon, drove to another location and attempted to sexually assault” her, according to CMPD’s news release.

The attacker is about 5-feet-10-inches tall and wore jeans, a two-tone jacket, possibly gray and white. He wore black and white shoes, a black hat and a gray mask that covered his nose and mouth, police said.

The assailant might still have the victim’s 2009 Hyundai Sonata with South Carolina tag PEJ-947, CMPD’s news release said.

Call 911 if you see the car or recognize the assailant.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067; @jmarusak

