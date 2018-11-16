She forgot to buy soap. Then a return to the store left this NC woman $200,000 richer

A Fayetteville woman isn’t complaining that the Dollar Tree was closed when she went looking for a bar of soap Monday.
Doralee Preston-Price had been grocery shopping at the Food Lion on Cliffdale Road, but forgot to get soap, according to North Carolina lottery officials.
“I figured it would be cheaper to go to the Dollar Tree nearby,” Preston-Price said in a press release. “They were closed, so instead I went back to Food Lion.”
On her return to the grocery, she decided to buy some scratch-off tickets – including a $5 Mega Bucks ticket that netted a top prize of $200,000.
Preston-Price forgot about the tickets until Wednesday, and nearly threw the winning scratch-off away, the release said.
After revealing the winning numbers, she met with her mom to make sure she wasn’t seeing things, according to lottery officials.
“When she told me I was looking at it right, I lost it,” Preston-Price said in the release.
Preston-Price beat odds of one in 1.32 million to win the top prize, which after taxes paid out $141,003.
She plans to use some of the winnings to take her family on a cruise, the release said.
