Teen arrested in fatal shooting at east Charlotte apartment

Police on Thursday arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 57-year-old man in an east Charlotte apartment.

Everette Larry Campbell, 19, was arrested in Laurinburg by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers and agents with the State Bureau of Investigation, according to a CMPD news release.

On Oct. 19, Donald Myers had been pronounced dead at the scene, an apartment in the 7100 block of Snow Lane, off East W.T. Harris Boulevard and Idlewild Road North, police said.

Campbell was charged Thursday with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police are working to extradite Campbell to Mecklenburg County, the CMPD news release said.





Police are not saying what they believe led to the shooting.

