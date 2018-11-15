Chief Putney emphasizes the importance of body cameras in improving community relations

Man found dead in a car in east Charlotte. Medical examiner says someone killed him

By Joe Marusak

November 15, 2018 09:57 PM

A 30-year-old man was found dead in a car in east Charlotte late Wednesday, and police and the medical examiner said someone killed him.

Police found Severo Rivera Diaz dead in a car in the 2500 block of Roseview Lane after responding to a call about “an assault with a deadly weapon” just before 11 p.m., according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. Roseview Lane is off Eastway Drive.

“Based on information gathered during the course of the preliminary investigation and examination of the victim by the Medical Examiner’s office, this case is being treated as a Homicide,” the CMPD news release said.

As of late Thursday, police had yet to say how they believe Diaz died or if they have a suspect.

Police urged anyone with information to call 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

