Here’s how much Wake County was prepared to give Amazon for HQ2

Wake County was prepared to offer Amazon an incentive package that could have been worth up to $277 million if it had chosen to place HQ2 in Raleigh.

According to a letter the county sent to the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina in February, Wake would have paid the grant over a 15-year period in exchange for the creation of “61,875 full-time net new jobs having an average annual salary in excess of $100,000 and a capital investment estimated at $6 billion over a 15-year period.”

Normally grants from Wake County are paid out over an eight-year period, but the Wake County commissioners met in a closed session in October to agree on an offer to extend the county’s grant period from eight years to 15 years for the Amazon project, according to the letter.

The $277 million figure was based off the project having a net new assessed tax value of $600 per square foot. The letter notes that currently, “the highest assessed value commercial property in the region is in the $200 per square foot range” so “if the net new assessed tax value was in this range, the grant value could be valued at $106,087,500.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The letter, which referred to HQ2 as Project Smith, was obtained via a public records request. The letter didn’t include how much the state was willing to give Amazon through its Job Development Investment Grant program.





Amazon said on Tuesday that it has chosen to place its expanded headquarters in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., and Queens, New York. Raleigh had been one of the 20 finalists for HQ2, with local officials shopping properties near downtown as places the company could possibly locate, The News & Observer has previously reported.