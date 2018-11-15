Rime ice formed atop Craggy Dome on the Blue Ridge Parkway in this 2017 file photo. Conditions remain ripe for up to one inch of sleet and a half-inch of ice to form in North Carolina’s high country including Avery, Watauga and Ashe counties, the National Weather Service said Thursday.
North Carolina

NC mountains get icy glaze as winter storm warning remains in effect

By Bruce Henderson

November 15, 2018 08:31 AM

North Carolina’s mountains got an icy glaze overnight as the season’s first winter storm warning remained in effect through 1 p.m. Thursday.

Conditions remain ripe for up to one inch of sleet and a half-inch of ice to form in North Carolina’s high country including Avery, Watauga and Ashe counties, the National Weather Service said. A winter storm warning remains broadly in effect across the North Carolina mountains.

Ice accumulations of more than one-quarter inch can snap trees and limbs, blocking roads and triggering power outages.

Watauga and Ashe counties reported light snow mixed with other precipitation that began at about 1 a.m. Thursday, according to observations reported to the Weather Service.

Charlotte can expect another cold, rainy day Thursday, although conditions will approve this afternoon.

A flood watch remains in effect through Thursday for the Charlotte area, which got about an inch of rain overnight. Rain is expected to taper off by 2 p.m. but the high will stay near 40 degrees.

The weekend promises relief, with sunny skies returning and highs in the 50s Friday through Sunday.

