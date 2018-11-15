NC mountains get icy glaze as winter storm warning remains in effect

North Carolina’s mountains got an icy glaze overnight as the season’s first winter storm warning remained in effect through 1 p.m. Thursday.
Conditions remain ripe for up to one inch of sleet and a half-inch of ice to form in North Carolina’s high country including Avery, Watauga and Ashe counties, the National Weather Service said. A winter storm warning remains broadly in effect across the North Carolina mountains.
Ice accumulations of more than one-quarter inch can snap trees and limbs, blocking roads and triggering power outages.
Watauga and Ashe counties reported light snow mixed with other precipitation that began at about 1 a.m. Thursday, according to observations reported to the Weather Service.
Charlotte can expect another cold, rainy day Thursday, although conditions will approve this afternoon.
A flood watch remains in effect through Thursday for the Charlotte area, which got about an inch of rain overnight. Rain is expected to taper off by 2 p.m. but the high will stay near 40 degrees.
The weekend promises relief, with sunny skies returning and highs in the 50s Friday through Sunday.
