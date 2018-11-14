North Carolina has a new bank for the first time in a decade. Why it’s taken so long.

A sign announces the coming headquarters of Monroe-based American Community Bank, which opened in 1998 and merged in 2009 with Yadkin Bank. A group planning to open a new bank in Monroe, American Bank & Trust, has said it will add to the list of banks in the region that have had “American” in their name. On Wednesday, the N.C. Office of the Commissioner of Banks granted charter approval for American Bank & Trust. Observer file photo