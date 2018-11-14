North Carolina has a new bank for the first time in a decade. Why it’s taken so long.

North Carolina regulators on Wednesday approved the formation of a bank in Union County — a significant development for the state, which hasn’t seen the launch of a new bank in a decade.
The N.C. Office of the Commissioner of Banks granted charter approval for American Bank & Trust, a community bank planned for Monroe. The last new bank to start up in the state was Jacksonville’s Coastal Bank and Trust, which applied for its charter in 2008 and opened the next year.
“We intend to bring back a community bank again that caters to the community,” Randy Adcock, president and CEO of the bank, said Wednesday. He added that underserved populations of Union County will benefit from the new bank. That’s because one of the planned branches will be in the town of Wingate, which doesn’t have a bank branch, he said.
The financial crisis brought the formation of new banks in the state to a halt. After the crisis, bankers faced a variety of challenges that turned them off from launching new banks, including a sluggish economy, increased regulations and low interest rates that crimped banks’ profit margins.
“I’d say the downturn had a big effect on it,” Adcock said, adding that another challenge that keeps away some would-be startup founders is raising money to launch a bank.
The banking commission is requiring American Bank & Trust’s organizers to raise at least $20 million before it can open, he said. To win charter approval, the organizers had to raise about half of that, he said. The balance has not been raised but organizers are confident that it will be, he said.
Organizers led by homebuilder David Cutherberston unveiled plans for the bank in February.
Adcock said plans are to open in early spring 2019. Two branches are being planned, both on U.S. 74, he said.
