‘Wintry mix’ forecast as NC mountains get first winter storm warning of the season

More than a dozen counties in western North Carolina are under a winter storm warning, and more are under a winter weather advisory as forecasters predict freezing rain and sleet to accumulate around the region Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
The warnings for the North Carolina mountains begin 7 p.m. Wednesday night and continue until 1 p.m. Thursday.
Travel could become dangerous as the temperature drops Wednesday night, according to WLOS in Asheville. “Rain will transition to freezing rain and/or sleet for many towards midnight on Wednesday, lasting into Thursday morning for areas,” the station forecasts.
In the areas around Asheville and Hendersonville, the Weather Service warns of up to an inch of accumulated sleet and less than a quarter inch of ice, with less at lower elevations.
Further north, around Boone, the Weather Center forecast calls for “total sleet accumulations of up to two inches. Ice accumulations up to one half of an inch.”
Freezing rain could reach as far east as the North Carolina foothills and parts of the Piedmont, WFMY reports.
“Freezing rain is most likely in the Foothills, and areas north and west of I-85. It is possible, but not a sure thing in Greensboro and Winston-Salem, with temperatures expected to be right on the edge of freezing,” the station forecasts.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia predicts the rain will turn to a mix of sleet and freezing rain Wednesday afternoon or evening and will continue across the higher elevations until the temperatures start warm Thursday. But the cold rain will stick around for much of Thursday, the NWS forecasts.
On Wednesday the Weather Service warned, “Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Wind gusts of 20 to 35 mph at higher elevations will bring down tree limbs and power lines already weighed down with ice. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact travel for the evening commute today and the morning commute Thursday.”
