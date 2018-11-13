Pedestrian hit and killed near SouthPark mall in south Charlotte

A driver hit and killed a pedestrian crossing Sharon Road in south Charlotte Tuesday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
The 39-year-old Lexus driver hit the pedestrian at about 6 p.m. in the 5400 block of the road, according to police. That’s just south of Fairview Road and SouthPark mall.
The victim was not in a crosswalk, but no crosswalks are in the area, according to a CMPD news release.
“At the time of the crash, it was dark and raining with limited visibility in the area,” the police news release said.
Police said they will release the victim’s name once family members are notified.
