Freezing rain, snow could be in the forecast for NC mountains this week

Freezing rain with some accumulating ice is in the forecast for parts of western North Carolina late Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Areas around Boone could see a mix of rain and freezing rain Wednesday night and through the day Thursday, with a chance of some snow Thursday night, the Weather Service forecasts.
WeatherUnderground says the Boone area could see a wintry mix with up to an inch of precipitation Thursday night into Friday.
Some areas north of Boone could see more than a quarter inch of ice accumulation, according to the Weather Service.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia, issued a hazardous weather outlook for the northwest corner of North Carolina and into Virginia: “There is a increasing likely chance of freezing rain on Wednesday night and Thursday. Light to moderate icing is possible. This may impact travel and result in prolonged power outages. Another half to one inch of rain Wednesday and Thursday may also bring rises to creeks, streams and rivers. At this time, confidence is low for renewed or continued flooding.”
Farther south in the mountains, areas around Asheville will likely see rain Wednesday and Thursday, with a chance of snow Thursday night, according to the Weather Service.
Forecasters with WLOS say the Asheville area could see freezing rain overnight into Thursday. “Ice accumulation will be possible for areas of the Blue Ridge Mts., including valley locations,” the station predicts.
Ice could accumulate in some other high elevation areas, Fox Carolinas forecasts. “While it’s still too early to talk specific impacts or totals, accumulations of at least a tenth of an inch are possible. In the high mountains of McDowell, Yancey, and Mitchell counties, however, accumulations could be higher,” the station writes in its forecast.
The Greenville-Spartanburg office of the National Weather Service, which covers part of the North Carolina mountains, warned: “With temperatures dropping to or below freezing across the mountains Wednesday night, rain is expected change over to freezing rain at least for a brief period.”
The Weather Service explained: “The most significant potential for icing is across the northern North Carolina mountains and adjacent foothills. However, light ice accumulations will be possible along the Blue Ridge escarpment even as far south as the South Carolina Mountains, spreading toward the higher elevations of the Balsams, and extending east into the northwest North Carolina Piedmont, especially north of I-40.”
At least one ski area in the North Carolina mountains has opened, according to the On The Snow ski report website. Sugar Mountain has two lifts open and five trails, according to Sugar Mountain Resort.
