Kids hospitalized after eating brownies at party. Man laced them with pot, cops say

Four children were hospitalized in serious condition after eating brownies that a man admitted he’d laced with marijuana for his own use, sheriff’s investigators said.
The 911 call on Sunday came in as a drug overdose. Sheriff’s investigators in Iredell County, North Carolina, arrived at the home and found two 6-year-olds and a 9-year-old sick enough to be rushed to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem by EMS, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Two adults showed similar “symptoms of possibly being poisoned” and also received treatment, the sheriff’s office said..
All are from the same family and had eaten brownies earlier in the day at a relative’s home, Sheriff Darren Campbell said in the news release.
When investigators went to the other home, they found a “4 year old child in distress,” with symptoms similar to the other children, Campbell said. That child was hospitalized at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, according to the sheriff’s office.
The children are all expected “to make a full recovery,” Campbell said.
The homeowner, 40-year-old Justin Neal French, “admitted to making marijuana infused brownies for personal use,” Campbell said in the news release. “He stated the marijuana laced brownies had unknowingly got mixed together with regular brownies,” Campbell said.
French was charged with four counts each of misdemeanor child abuse, felony sell/deliver a controlled substance to a minor under 13 and aggravated misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and one count each of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, according to the sheriff’s office. He was jailed on $300,000 bail.
