In this March 4, 2018, file photo, Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie Bezos arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. The founder of Amazon and his wife have made their largest political donation to date, giving $10 million to With Honor, a nonpartisan political-action committee devoted to helping military veterans running for Congress.
Amazon’s Jeff Bezos gave $10 million to super PAC. NC Democrat could benefit big-time

Democrat Dan McCready could benefit big-time from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ $10 million donation to a super PAC that backs veterans for congress.

Bezos announced his largest donation ever -- $10 million -- to With Honor, a super PAC led by Charlotte businessman and Marine veteran Rye Barcott.

McCready is endorsed by the super PAC. He’s running against Republican Mark Harris in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District.

Democrat Dan McCready.
It’s “one of the nation’s most-watched races, a contest that could help determine control of the House,” The Charlotte Observer reported in an Aug. 30 article.

Republican Mark Harris
McCready is trying to wrest the seat from long-time Republican control. Harris, who beat incumbent Robert Pittenger in the GOP primary, “has three decades as a prominent Southern Baptist preacher who has run for the U.S. Senate and twice for Congress,” the Observer reported.

Bezos is donating the money to the super PAC With Honor, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.


With Honor is a “cross-partisan organization,” according to the group’s website.


We help elect principled next-generation veterans in order to solve our biggest problems and fix a Congress that is dysfunctional,” With Honor says on its website.

Barcott, the super PAC’s founder, is a former Duke Energy executive and five-year Marine veteran, The Charlotte Observer reported in an article on Nov. 9, 2017.

McCready, a former Marine and Iraq veteran, is among 33 men and women veterans who are seeking congressional seats across the nation this year who are being endorsed by With Honor. The candidates are from both major political parties.

McCready co-founded Double Time Capital with Barcott, the Observer reported in its Nov. 9 article. The Charlotte company invests in solar energy projects, according to the Observer.

“Obviously personal ties matter,” Barcott said in the Nov. 9 Observer article. “He’s exactly the kind of candidate that With Honor could support.”

