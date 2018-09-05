Billy Graham’s daughter says she has breast cancer. ‘Will you pray for me?’

Evangelist Anne Graham Lotz, a daughter of the late Rev. Billy Graham, announced on her website that she has breast cancer.
“Would you pray for me?” Graham Lotz asked in her post Tuesday, which she titled “My Cancer: Fuel For the Fire.”
“Pray for God to heal me in whichever way He deems would bring Him the most glory,” she wrote.
Lotz said she was diagnosed between 3 and 3:30 p.m. Aug. 17 — the very time and day in 2015 when she found her husband, Danny, “unresponsive in our pool. Two days later he was Home!”
Graham founded the Raleigh-based AnGeL Ministries, her website states.
Billy Graham called her “the best preacher in the family,” the (Raleigh) News & Observer reported in an article in February.
Comments