Man who says he lives on Mars attacked two people, police say

A North Carolina man told police that he’s from the planet Mars after a state trooper saw him attacking a woman in a hotel parking lot.
A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper was filling up with gas nearby when someone notified the officer of the assault shortly after midnight Sunday on Marriott Circle, The Salisbury Post reported.
The attacker “was pulling the woman’s hair out of her head,” Charlotte Observer news partner WBTV reported. The victim was the man’s girlfriend, according to the station.
Salisbury police officers arrived and helped the trooper subdue the man, WBTV reported
The suspect, 28-year-old Anthony O’Bryan Cuthrell, was charged with assault on a female, resist, obstruct and delay a public officer, assault on a government official, and failure to appear in court on previous charges, Rowan County Jail records show.
When police asked for his address, Cuthrell “told them he lives on Mars,” according to the Post. But the Post and WBTV both report he is from Lexington, NC.
Cuthrell was jailed on $22,000 bail pending a Sept. 24 court hearing, according to jail records.
