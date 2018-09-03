Deputies shot in line of duty meet President Trump during Charlotte visit

President Donald Trump spent part of his day in Charlotte, NC on Friday. He came to town to sign an executive order and to raise money for two GOP candidates who are in hotly contested races.
Trump says those assignments were important to him but for two sheriff deputies, Trump’s visit was life-changing. Cleveland County Deputy Tim Sims and Caldwell County Deputy Jordan Sherrill were both there when Air Force One landed around 2:30 p.m.
The two deputies were shot in the line of duty this year. Both are still recovering. The president was made aware of their sacrifices and that is the reason they were able to greet him.
“It means a bunch,” Deputy Sheriff Jordan Sherrill said. “I am very grateful. I’m blessed to be here.
The good Lord is looking out for me. It’s just an honor to meet President Trump.”
Sherrill and Sims met Trump as soon as the president got off Air Force One. They even took a picture and talked with him.
“He pretty much just checked on me,” Sherrill said. “Asked me how I was doing. He asked me where I have been shot at. He’s just very concerned. Just making sure I was okay - asking when I was going to return to work. He’s a very great man.”
Sherrill used this day to thank his family, the Sheriff, his fellow deputies and all the people who prayed for him to have a full recovery. He was shot in the stomach during a traffic stop.
Since that shooting he takes no day for granted, especially the day he met the 45th President of the United States.
“It’s amazing,” Sherrill said. “It’s an opportunity of a lifetime. You don’t ever really hear about people from my hometown to meet the president. It’s a great experience. I’m just very blessed.”
Sherrill says he will return to work Sept 1. He will be assigned light duty then in about a month he says he may go back to regular patrol.
The 22-year-old says he is looking forward to getting back on the job. “Just got to stick with it,” the deputy said.
“You can’t quit. Life throws obstacles at you sometimes and you got to keep on going.”
Sherrill believes he is still alive so he can carry out his mission in life from God.
