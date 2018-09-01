Man shot while driving in northwest Charlotte

A man was seriously injured early Saturday after he was shot while driving his car in northwest Charlotte.

Police were called to the 4600 block of Brookshire Boulevard around 2 a.m., where the man, 44-year-old Preston Nicholson, was found shot in his Volvo. The car had run off the side of the road, police said.

According to an early investigation, Nicholson was driving on Brookshire Boulevard and was shot while driving through an intersection at Lawton Road.

The suspect, who is unknown, was also traveling in a vehicle, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Nicholson was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.