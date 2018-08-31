A 24-year-old man was shot and killed after arguing with two people outside a southwest Charlotte apartment complex on Friday, police said.
Man argued with two people in southwest Charlotte. One fatally shot him, police say

By Joe Marusak

August 31, 2018 10:35 PM

A 24-year-old man was shot and killed after arguing with two people outside a southwest Charlotte apartment complex on Friday, police said.

Decario Bethea was shot by someone he knew shortly before 4:30 p.m. outside the Southside Apartments in the 300 block of Fairwood Avenue, off South Tryon Street, police said. Bethea died about two hours later at a hospital.

Police were canvassing the area Friday night for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

