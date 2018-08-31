They loved their cattle dog. Then it ran at police and was shot, video shows

A police officer in Reidsville, NC, was cleared of wrongdoing and has returned to duty after shooting and killing a family’s dog in the police department’s car impound lot.

The Paschal family had taken their dog Auger to the lot on Aug. 7 where they did fencing work, TV station WXII reported.

Family members were talking with officers about a planned expansion of the lot when Officer Glenn Wade shot their Australian cattle dog, the station reported.

Video of the Aug. 7 encounter released to the media by police shows two officers standing in the lot when the dog suddenly dashes toward and around them before it is shot.

The dog was shot twice; three other rounds missed Auger, TV station WFMY reported.

The station quoted Reidsville Police Chief Robert Hassell as saying at a news conference on Thursday: “There was a very small amount of time to use any other option. But Officer Wade at that time used his firearm, which was found to be appropriate.”

According to police at the news conference, WFMY reported, Wade was on administrative duty because people “were threatening him.”

Auger’s owners had complained publicly about the shooting, which they called unwarranted.

“Auger has never been aggressive, never,” Kevin Paschal told Fox affiliate WGHP. “Auger’s greatest aggression is if you have a ball he wants you to throw it.”