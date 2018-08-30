Having trouble following along with all the Silent Sam developments? Here’s a guide.

A lot has happened since protesters toppled the Silent Sam Confederate monument at UNC-Chapel Hill on Aug. 20: arrests, a clash of protesters over the weekend, criticism of the police response and preparations for more protests Thursday night.
Here is some The News & Observer’s coverage of Silent Sam over the past two weeks, in one place:
Former UNC chancellor’s granddaughter among 14 now charged in Silent Sam protests
Three more people, including the granddaughter of a former chancellor, have been charged in connection with Silent Sam protests last week at UNC-Chapel Hill, officials said.
UNC board member: Silent Sam takedown was planned by ‘radicals’ and police did ‘nothing’
Silent Sam’s takedown was the result of a “sophisticated political agenda” by “non-student radicals” that police allowed to be carried out, a UNC Board of Governors member says in an 8-minute video he posted Thursday.
Officer’s tattoo causes chief to ‘question his ability to function effectively’
A Chapel Hill police officer has been put on paid leave following questions about a tattoo on his forearm of the Roman numeral three encircled with stars.
UNC leaders told to develop ‘lawful and lasting’ plan for Silent Sam by Nov. 15
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt said Tuesday the university will consider all options for the future placement of the toppled Silent Sam Confederate monument.
Chapel Hill police told ‘do not engage’ with Silent Sam protesters before statue fell
Emails and text messages released Wednesday show Chapel Hill police were told to stand back from the Silent Sam Confederate statue before demonstrators toppled it Aug. 20.
The unfinished story of Silent Sam, from ‘Soldier Boy’ to fallen symbol of a painful past
To understand how Silent Sam fell is to understand how he rose. This is the story of the rise and fall of an 8-foot bronze, boyish depiction of a Confederate soldier who faced north, toward the enemy, for more than a century.
Protesters clash at UNC-Chapel Hill, less than a week after Silent Sam was toppled
Police had arrested seven people by early Saturday afternoon, as protesters clashed at UNC-Chapel Hill five days after the toppling of the Silent Sam Confederate monument.
UNC system officials and state leaders on Silent Sam: ‘Mob rule’ won’t be tolerated
Republican political leaders and UNC system officials promised a full investigation into the toppling of the Silent Sam Confederate monument and called Monday night’s protest “mob rule” that won’t be tolerated.
Hands off? Police response to two Silent Sam protests were far different
The police response to the Aug. 20 protest on the UNC campus was far different from what happened last summer when hundreds of people showed up to protest the Silent Sam Confederate statue.
