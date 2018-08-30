Heavily guarded UNC campus awaits possible protests over Silent Sam

The campus of UNC-Chapel Hill had a fortress look about it Thursday afternoon as the university prepared for a possible confrontation between two groups with opposite opinions on the Silent Sam Confederate monument.

A large police presence was on hand and barricades had been erected around campus landmarks, such as the Old Well, in addition to the base of the now-empty pedestal that once held the bronze statue of a Confederate soldier. The monument was toppled by protesters Aug. 20 and on Saturday, opposing groups clashed during demonstrations at the site. By Thursday evening, 14 people had been charged in the two previous protests.

On Wednesday, university officials had suggested to students that they stay away from the evening activities — a twilight service to honor the fallen monument by a group known as ACTBAC, or Alamance County Taking Back Alamance County, and a dance party and speakout by those opposed to the statue.

“We know from past experience that when groups with opposing views come together in a highly charged environment, there is a real possibility for demonstrations to escalate to violence,” said a letter, from Chancellor Carol Folt and Provost Robert Blouin, that was sent to the university community.

Law enforcement personnel gather near the pedestal where Silent Sam previously stood as they prepare for protests and counter-protests Thursday night, Aug. 30, 2018. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

The Alamance County group discouraged trouble among its members, according to a post on its Facebook page. “We hope and pray for a peaceful and honorable service tomorrow,” the post said. “That being said, there will be a large amount of devilish and ungodly opposition.”

The counter-protesters, in promoting their event, used the slogan “dance on his grave!” adding, “White supremacists are coming to UNC on Thursday night for a ‘Twilight Vigil’ for Silent Sam. Come dance, speak out, shut them down and show them that hate is not welcome on our campus.”

As the groups prepared to gather, the statue’s future is unknown.

Earlier this week, the UNC Board of Trustees and the UNC system’s Board of Governors met separately, mostly behind closed doors, to discuss the situation. The Board of Governors directed Folt and the campus trustees to come up with a “lawful and lasting” plan by Nov. 15 for the Confederate monument, which is now being kept in an undisclosed location.

Folt said all options would be considered, including the possibility that the statue could be reinstalled in its former location.

At least one member of the UNC Board of Governors, Thom Goolsby, has been adamant that the statue has to be put back up on its pedestal in 90 days in accordance with a 2015 state law on historic “objects of remembrance.” But legal scholars have disagreed with that interpretation.