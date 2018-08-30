Garner man charged in Johnston wreck that killed 3 people on I-40; victims identified

A 61-year-old Garner man has been charged in the deaths of three people who died in a fiery nine-vehicle wreck on Interstate 40 in Johnston County on Wednesday.

William Van Oneal faces three counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle, according to 1st Sgt. Michael Baker with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.





Oneal was driving a flatbed utility truck around noon Wednesday. The truck failed to slow down when traffic backed up behind a wreck on the eastbound side of the interstate near the 323 mile marker, and a chain-reaction crash occurred, Baker said.

On Thursday, the Highway Patrol identified one of the people who died as 64-year-old Michael Anthony Peters of Youngsville.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Peters was driving a Volkswagen car that was among those hit by the utility truck, Baker said.

Baker said The State Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the other two people who died. But The Sun News in Myrtle Beach identified them as McRoy and Josephine Skipper of Georgetown, S.C.

McRoy Skipper served as the longtime chairman of the Tidelands Health Board of Trustees and was a CPA and partner with WebsterRogers LLP in Georgetown and Pawleys Island, according to a news release from the company, The Sun News reported.





Multiple people were hurt in the crash, which closed both sides of the interstate for hours.