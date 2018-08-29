Rumor has it Duke field hockey star Cherry Seaborn has married famous British singer

Cherry Seaborn is a former Duke field hockey standout. She’s also engaged to Grammy-winning British singer Ed Sheeran.

Rumors are swirling across most major international media outlets that Seaborn and Sheeran, who got engaged last Christmas, may have gotten married in secret.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

In an Access Online interview, Sheeran may have let slip a hint that he and Seaborn have already tied the knot.

When Access Online asked Sheeran if he and Seaborn had set a date for the wedding, he held up his left hand.

He was wearing a wedding band.

Sheeran did not say anything, but let the wedding ring speak for him.

“I never really do anything too public anyway,” Sheeran said in the interview.

Seaborn, 25, and Sheeran, 26, were childhood friends and went to school together before she headed off to Duke University. Seaborn is originally from Suffolk, England.

Sheeran revealed on Instagram in January that he had proposed to Seaborn over Christmas and that she said yes.

“Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram.

Seaborn joined the Blue Devils’ starting offense during her first and only season at Duke in 2013. She started her first 21 matches before being injured, according to the university.

She played in 23 of 24 games, “helping Duke reach the NCAA championship match,” according to her Duke athletic profile. She totaled six goals for 12 points and was “ranked second on the team in game-winning goals with three, including in a double-overtime victory at Rutgers” and against California.

Seaborn also led her native field hockey team to back-to-back British University championships in 2012 and 2013, according to Duke.

She was enrolled in the master’s degree program in management studies at Duke’s Fuqua School of Business.

“Ever since I was in high school, I’ve always wanted to study in the United States,” Seaborn told Duke during her senior year. “I looked into different schools that were good academically and also at hockey, and Duke was one that really jumped out at me. I made my decision purely based on recommendations.

“Duke has such a good name in England, and there were a lot of people who told me to go there. There were also some English girls (at Duke), so I talked to them too.”





This article contains information previously reported by Abbie Bennett for The News & Observer.

A 2013 photo shows Duke field hockey player Cherry Seaborn (19). Duke Photography