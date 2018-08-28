Coffee with a side of kitty? Chapel Hill to get Triangle’s first cat cafe

The cat’s out of the bag.

The Triangle is getting its first cat cafe this fall, according to an announcement from Cat Tales Cat Cafe, which plans to open this fall at 431 W. Franklin St., Suite 210 in Chapel Hill.

Cat Tales is set to be North Carolina’s fifth cafe of its kind.

The Charlotte area already has two cat cafes — Mac Tabby Cat Cafe and Daily Mews Cat Cafe. Greensboro has one, Crooked Tail Cat Cafe. There’s also a cat cafe in Selma, Kosmic Kittens Cat Lounge.

There’s also a cat cafe planned for Raleigh. Purr Cup Cafe is still searching for the right location.

“Just like a kitty waiting for a home, we are trying to be patient! We are working hard to explore all of our options with our leasing broker, and open as soon as we can!” Purr Cup Cafe wrote on Facebook.

Cat Cafes began in Asia in the 1990s, especially Taiwan, and their popularity expanded to Europe before reaching the United States. Many cafes serve as adoption venues and partner with local rescue groups and shelters.

“Now permanent cat cafés are opening, working with health code laws by keeping food preparation areas separate from the cat areas,” according to the American Animal Hospital Association.





In the U.S., cat cafes must comply with government food service regulations – meaning the areas where the cats are free to roam must be separate from where food and drinks are served, according to AAHA. The first permanent cat cafe in the U.S. opened in 2014 — Cat Town Cafe in Oakland, Calif.

Cat Tales plans to serve “a super fun assortment of tasty treats and snacks” and coffee, along with beer, wine and other beverages sold separately from the cat area.

Cat Tales is partnering with the Goathouse Refuge in Pittsboro to help promote adoptions by welcoming some of Goathouse’s rescued cats into the cafe to spend time with customers who could become their new families.

Those looking to adopt a cat could meet their “purrfect match” at the cafe, but those not looking to adopt can also help socialize the cats that will be roaming through the cat area of the cafe.

“They are never in cages, which makes them happy! And did we mention you can sip on a coffee/beer/wine or meowmosa while doing so?” the cafe wrote on Facebook. “The cafe provides a home-like, low-stress environment for potential adopters to get to know the kitties true purrsonalities. Adopters fill out an application which is reviewed by Goathouse staff, and 100 percent of the adoption fee goes to the rescue! That kitty goes to its new home, and we get in a new kitty in need!”

The adoptable cats will all be spayed or neutered, microchipped, fully vaccinated and with a final health check before coming to the cafe.

Part of Cat Tales’ new space includes walls of windows around a staircase area that gets plenty of sunshine.

“Soon these windows will be filled with lounging adoptable kitties waiting for their person,” the cafe wrote on Facebook.

For more information on Cat Tales Cat Cafe, go to www.cattalescatcafe.com.

