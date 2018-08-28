In this file photo from the US Air Force, US Army Rangers are making their way to the UH-60 Blackhawk. Booz Allen Hamilton, a defense contractor that works with all branches of the U.S. military, is expanding in Cumberland County.
Defense contractor is expanding in Fayetteville, adding 208 jobs

By Craig Jarvis

August 28, 2018 11:48 AM

FAYETTEVILLE

Defense contractor Booz Allen Hamilton will add 208 jobs in Fayetteville, in a deal announced Tuesday that will provide up to $2 million in state financial incentives for the firm.

The N.C. Economic Investment Committee approved the state grant at its monthly meeting in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to make the announcement in Fayetteville at noon.

Booz Allen Hamilton currently employs 315 people in Cumberland County. The vast majority of the new jobs will be in information technology and will pay an average annual salary of $61,392. The expansion will occur in two phases and result in a $5 million investment by the company, according to the NC Department of Commerce.

Earlier this year, the Fayetteville City Council and the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners each approved incentive grants of $89,000, for a total of $178,000, to entice the company to expand in that city, The Fayetteville Observer reported on Monday.

