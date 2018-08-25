Anniversary conference of Durham statue toppling coincides with protest of Silent Sam toppling

One seat remains empty, where Maya Little would’ve sat, on a panel discussion marking the anniversary of the statue toppling in Durham on Saturday, Aug. 25. Little chose instead to attend a protest at the former site of Silent Sam.
By
The life and times of Pirate Horatio Sinbad

North Carolina

The life and times of Pirate Horatio Sinbad

Born Ross Andrew Morphew in Michigan, he built his first boat at age 11, ran away from home to the Caribbean at age 16, changed his name to Horatio Sinbad in the 1970's and has lead the annual Beaufort Pirate Invasion since its inception.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Island Packet App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service