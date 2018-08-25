Man shot and killed by federal agent outside north Charlotte bar

A man was shot and killed by a federal agent early Saturday outside of a bar in north Charlotte.

Police were called to the Tropix Bar and Lounge in the 4700 block of North Tryon Street around 2 a.m. to investigate an assault with a deadly weapon call, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Officials with the Department of Homeland Security and the North Carolina Alcohol were at the bar to inspect the business, according to police.

During the inspection, police said there was a disturbance in the bar that spilled out into the parking lot.

A man got into a car and drove toward a federal agent, police said. The agent then shot the man, identified as 30-year-old Donald Janvier. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The agent, who was struck by the vehicle, was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

CMPD officers at the scene did not fire their guns, police said.

Police didn’t identify the federal agent.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective., or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.