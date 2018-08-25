Protesters clash at UNC-Chapel Hill, less than a week after Silent Sam was toppled

Police arrested at least five people by noon Saturday, as protesters clashed at UNC-Chapel Hill five days after the Silent Sam Confederate monument was toppled.

Some people carrying Confederate flags gathered at McCorkle place on campus. Far more people gathered in support of the toppling of Silent Sam, which was torn down by protesters’ Monday night.

Skirmishes broke out among the groups, after police earlier in the day unloaded riot gear. Around noon, a Confederate supporter was led away by police after punching another man. Earlier in the day, officers led away one man who had bumped up against a man carrying a Confederate flag.

A group of roughly 25 motorcycle riders paraded down Franklin Street in front of McCorkle Place at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Some had Confederate flags.

Anti-Silent Sam protesters chanted, “We tore your f***ing statue down. What comes up must come down!” Later they chanted, “Black lives, they matter here!” and “Cops and Klan go hand in hand!”

Protesters on Monday used a rope to topple Silent Sam, a Confederate monument that has perched on a pedestal on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill for 105 years.

The UNC-Chapel Hill Police Department on Friday filed warrants charging three people in connection with the toppling of the statue. The warrants charge the three with misdemeanor riot and misdemeanor defacing of a public monument, according to a UNC police statement.

UNC officials on Friday said they were preparing for a possible rally Saturday in response to Silent Sam’s fall. In a statement, the university asked community members to stay away from campus.

UNC leaders and many North Carolina leaders, including Gov. Roy Cooper, have criticized the protesters’ actions Monday.

“That Confederate monument has been a flashpoint and a divisive symbol for decades, and especially since Charlottesville, has been the focus of increasing frustration, anxiety and pain for people,” Chancellor Carol Folt said Thursday.

But Folt added, “No matter what you felt about the monument, what happened on Monday night was destruction of state property, and that is not lawful, and someone could have been badly injured. Using the full breadth of state and university processes, we will do our best to identify, and will hold those responsible accountable.”

Folt also said Thursday the university is doing everything it can to keep the campus safe in the aftermath of Monday’s protest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.