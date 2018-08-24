Rescue mission to continue for missing swimmer in Mountain Island Lake

A swimmer went missing in Mountain Island Lake in Gaston County Thursday night, leading to a recovery mission.
Fire crews started a multi-agency search for the missing swimmer Thursday and are expected to resume the search, now a recovery mission, Friday. The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted about the search around 8:40 Thursday night.
The search operation was suspended around 10:30 due to the dangers of diving in the water late at night.
WBTV spoke to Charlotte Fire Thursday night and officials said this search operation is now a recovery effort.
The Mount Holly Police Department is leading the investigation.
Officials have not provided any other information about who the missing swimmer is, how long they have been missing or any other factors in the search. This is a developing story.
