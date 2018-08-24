Woman finished workout at Planet Fitness. Then a man beat her unconscious, police say

A woman had finished working out Thursday at a Planet Fitness in Belmont, North Carolina, when police said a man beat her unconscious in the parking lot.
Police arrested a 25-year-old man after responding to a report of an “assault in progress” shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Planet Fitness, according to a Belmont Police Department news release.
Kevin Thomas Joseph Ryersen was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, and vehicle larceny, jail records show. Ryersen was in the Gaston County Jail without bail.
The victim was leaving the gym when a stranger “knocked her out and ran her over with her own car,” WSOC-TV reported.
Police arrested the suspect in the victim’s car at about 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the station.
The 20-year-old victim awoke in a hospital with “road rash, a knot on her head, her back in a brace and her right wrist and ankle wrapped in a bandage,” according to the Gaston Gazette.
The woman said she saw the suspect “being a creep, just looking” during her workout, according to the Gazette.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Belmont Police Lt. Jason Davis at 704-829-4037.
