A woman had just finished working out at a Plant Fitness in Belmont, North Carolina, when police said a man beat her unconscious in the parking lot.
A woman had just finished working out at a Plant Fitness in Belmont, North Carolina, when police said a man beat her unconscious in the parking lot. Fernando Salazar Charlotte Observer file photo
A woman had just finished working out at a Plant Fitness in Belmont, North Carolina, when police said a man beat her unconscious in the parking lot. Fernando Salazar Charlotte Observer file photo

North Carolina

Woman finished workout at Planet Fitness. Then a man beat her unconscious, police say

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

August 24, 2018 10:53 AM

A woman had finished working out Thursday at a Planet Fitness in Belmont, North Carolina, when police said a man beat her unconscious in the parking lot.

Police arrested a 25-year-old man after responding to a report of an “assault in progress” shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Planet Fitness, according to a Belmont Police Department news release.

Kevin Ryersen.jpg
Police arrested 25-year-old Kevin Thomas Joseph Ryersen in connection with the beating of a woman in a Planet Fitness parking lot in Belmont, North Carolina. Ryersen was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count each of assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, and vehicle larceny, jail records show.
Gaston County, North Carolina, Jail

Kevin Thomas Joseph Ryersen was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, and vehicle larceny, jail records show. Ryersen was in the Gaston County Jail without bail.

The victim was leaving the gym when a stranger “knocked her out and ran her over with her own car,” WSOC-TV reported.

Police arrested the suspect in the victim’s car at about 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the station.

The 20-year-old victim awoke in a hospital with “road rash, a knot on her head, her back in a brace and her right wrist and ankle wrapped in a bandage,” according to the Gaston Gazette.

The woman said she saw the suspect “being a creep, just looking” during her workout, according to the Gazette.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Belmont Police Lt. Jason Davis at 704-829-4037.

A felon running from police in Colorado Springs, Co. flopped to the ground after being shocked by a stun gun.

By



Raleigh police officers use batons in a struggle with a man during an intense struggle near the intersection of Rock Quarry Road and MLK Blvd. Friday, August 17, 2018.

By

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067; @jmarusak

  Comments  