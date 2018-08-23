Can Scotty McCreery fling as well as he can sing? See how he did on the baseball mound.

Country music star, Garner native and former Garner High pitcher Scotty McCreery had one of those “caught on camera” moments at Guarantee Rate Field in Chicago on Tuesday.
Chicago country music station 99.5 WUSN tweeted a 45-second video of McCreery throwing out the first pitch ahead of the White Sox’s game against the Twins.
The text with tweet, “We did NOT expect this to happen!!,” foreshadowed what the video showed.
The pitch got away from McCreery, sailing well high and well right.
McCreery — who helped lead the Trojans to the state playoffs in the spring of 2012 — probably wasn’t expecting it, either.
He was a good sport about it, though, tweeting “been awhile since i’ve been on the bump” along with some appropriate emojis as he shared the post later in the day.
