UNC campus is altered, the day after Silent Sam’s fall

On the day after Silent Sam fell, there was still a small hole in the dirt, where his head collided with the earth, and his empty pedestal attracted a steady stream of people who came to see a new kind of history.
The statue, a monument built to honor the UNC students who’d died and fought during the Civil War, had stood atop that pedestal for 105 years. Now, on Tuesday, the pedestal stood by itself, adorned in the late afternoon with posters with names in bold black letters.
The names recognized, among others, some African-American students who’d broken color barriers at UNC: the first black student to enroll in the university’s medical school, and the first three to enroll as undergraduates.
The names also included James Lewis Cates, a black man murdered by white supremacists on the UNC campus in 1970, and Maya Little, a doctoral history student at the university and an outspoken activist who’d called for the Silent Sam’s removal. In April, she’d smeared a mix of red paint and her own blood on the statue.
Less than 24 hours after protesters used a rope to pull the statue down on Monday night, a continuous crowd surrounded its pedestal on Tuesday. News crews filmed. Curious onlookers stopped to take pictures. More than once, people walked up to the pedestal, spit on what was left of the Confederate monument and walked away without breaking stride.
For UNC’s incoming freshmen, the toppling of Silent Sam on Monday coincided with their first college classes on Tuesday. The moment was not lost on Naomi Johnson, a first-year student from Cary who is African-American. Late on Tuesday afternoon, she walked past the former site of Silent Sam with two friends.
“Hopefully this is a stepping stone forward,” she said of the statue’s fall, “that we’re going to figure out how to restore our history and remember our history that doesn’t glorify the not-so great parts of our history.”
Walking past Silent Sam – seeing it, sharing a campus with it – was, Johnson said, “frankly not something that we should have to do. We shouldn’t have to feel uncomfortable on our own campus when we’re just trying to be here like everybody else, and get our own education.”
Students weren’t the only ones who came to observe. Lori Edmonds, a professor in UNC’s School of Education, led her students to the site. She stood near the back of their group while they quietly stared at the pedestal with the names on the posters.
Edmonds, in her third year working at UNC, said she has brought her class to the Silent Sam statue for the past four semesters. Usually they make the short walk across campus during the third week of classes but now, she said, history inspired immediacy.
“I can’t have had the statue come down last night and wait three weeks to bring my students out here,” said Edmonds, who is white.
She described her class as “a social equity course,” in which students spend time discussing how their backgrounds lead to varying perspectives. The point of visiting the statue, Edmonds said, has always been to examine how those backgrounds can cause people to see the same things differently.
“I think that it’s been a long time that that statue has been causing a lot of people pain,” Edmonds said. “And frankly, I’m glad that it’s not here anymore.”
Moments earlier, Makayla Jesprys and Brianna Yarborough, also freshmen, and also African-American, approached the site of Silent Sam with their phones in their hands, taking pictures. They hadn’t attended the protest on Monday night, and this was the first time they’d walked through this part of campus with Silent Sam missing.
“We came out to look,” said Yarborough, from Wendell.
Jesprys, from Henderson, said she’d learned about Silent Sam for the first time in a class at Northern Vance High. She said she was surprised to learn Monday night that the statue was no more. Walking past the ground where it once stood, she said, she felt the significance of the moment.
“I feel like the people have spoken,” she said.
