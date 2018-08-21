California parents say daughter found dead in Charlotte had no ties to area

A set of California parents have nothing but questions after their daughter was found dead in a wooded area in southwest Charlotte in July.
Police say 28-year-old Samechiko Williams was found on someone’s property on the 200 block of Ann Maria Drive by a resident of the area. It appears her body had been there for several days before it was discovered.
Previous: Death investigation underway after woman’s body found in southwest Charlotte The family tells WBTV that when Williams was found, she wasn’t wearing any clothing. Police have not confirmed this detail.
According to family, the young mom of two small children had no ties to the Charlotte region and they cannot imagine what she would have been doing in this part of the country.
Officials will not know the cause of death until the Medical Examiner’s office has a chance to conduct their part of the investigation, but CMPD says the young woman’s body showed no signs of trauma.
At this time, the Medical Examiner’s Office has listed the cause and manner of death as “pending.” This is an active and ongoing investigation.
Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Comments