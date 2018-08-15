Suspect arrested in shooting of NC deputy late Tuesday along highway

A man accused of shooting a deputy in Cleveland County late Tuesday night was arrested in Harrisburg early Wednesday morning.
The deputy was shot along Highway 74 after responding to a suspicious person call at KM Auto Brokers. Officials say the Cleveland County deputy was shot in the cheek and thigh and is expected to be OK.
The deputy fired one shot at the suspect, but the suspect was not hit. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information has been released. No names were provided.
Comments