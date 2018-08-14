Body recovered from Lake Norman near popular seafood restaurant

Divers on Tuesday recovered a body from Lake Norman, near a popular seafood restaurant in Mooresville, North Carolina.

The body was found off Williamson Road near the Eddie’s on Lake Norman restaurant, video from TV stations at the scene showed.

SHARE COPY LINK Traffic backed up along Williamson Road in Mooresville, North Carolina due to search for person in distress.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

A 911 caller had earlier reported a person in distress in the water, Observer news partner WBTV reported.

Emergency personnel staged on shore near where three Christian crosses have stood for years, WBTV footage shows.

Read More undefined

Iredell County sheriff’s investigators found an “unattended vehicle” nearby and were trying to identify the owner, WSOC-TV reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.