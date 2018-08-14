Restaurant in the NC mountains ranked among America’s best in 40 years by Food & Wine

A Spanish tapas restaurant in Asheville, North Carolina, has made Food & Wine’s list of America’s “40 Most Important Restaurants of the Past 40 Years.”
“Before Asheville was the trendy restaurant city it’s considered to be today, Katie Button was making magic at Cúrate, her brilliant Spanish tapas haunt,” the magazine writes about the restaurant at 13 Biltmore Ave. in the city’s downtown.
Executive chef Button “helped nudge along the country’s love affair” with Asheville, which Food & Wine said continues to draw top U.S. chefs.
Cúrate means ‘cure yourself’ in Spanish, according to the restaurant’s website.
The restaurant is in a 1927 building that was Asheville’s bus depot for decades, the restaurant’s website says.
The restaurant’s top ranking is the latest national honor for Asheville.
In February, GQ magazine named Asheville “the coolest city you’ve never been to,” The (Raleigh) News & Observer reported.
Asheville also is recognized nationally for its craft brewing industry.
The city first won the title of Beer City USA in 2009 and “continues to edge out competitor cities like Grand Rapids and Portland almost every year,” the Asheville-Buncombe County Economic Development Coalition says on its website.
