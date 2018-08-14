A cantaloupe breaking the Guinness World Record, grown right here in NC

At 65.9 pounds, a cantaloupe grown by Danny Vester in Spring Hope, NC, is now the largest in the world. Vester is well-known for growing large pumpkins and watermelons too.
The life and times of Pirate Horatio Sinbad

Born Ross Andrew Morphew in Michigan, he built his first boat at age 11, ran away from home to the Caribbean at age 16, changed his name to Horatio Sinbad in the 1970's and has lead the annual Beaufort Pirate Invasion since its inception.