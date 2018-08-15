Dropping I-77 toll lanes now isn’t an option, DOT chief says. But he wants big changes.

The much-maligned toll lanes on Interstate 77 north of Charlotte could be made more driver-friendly, N.C. Secretary of Transportation Jim Trogdon said Wednesday, but he did not recommend the state buy out a private developer’s contract immediately to convert some of them to free lanes.

Speaking to a local advisory group that’s been searching for a way out of the controversial 26-mile project since January, Trogdon said NCDOT will instead start work immediately on negotiations to improve the existing plan. Possible changes include placing a cap on toll fees and opening shoulders to traffic during peak periods.





Trogdon said he’s heard “loud and clear” that local residents want the state to buy out its contract with Cintra, the Spanish company that is building the lanes and will collect the toll revenue for 50 years, but doing so right now isn’t feasible.





“It would be hard to say how we get to this point today... (but) we will not lose sight of that desire.”

Despite the piles of red dirt, metal and construction equipment that line the route, NCDOT officials said the toll lanes will open by the end of the year. That means residents who use the lanes will be paying tolls to Cintra while any negotiations take place over modifications to the contract or a buyout.

Eventually, the state might be able to convert one toll lane to a general purpose free lane between Huntersville and Cornelius and add one general purpose lane between Cornelius and Mooresville. But Trogdon said that will require finding the money to fund those improvements and payments to the toll lane’s owner, and the I-77 project would have to compete for funding against other road projects in the state. It could be years before that happens.

Projected costs for that option run from $550 million to $800 million, the NCDOT said.

Among elements of a plan Trogdon laid out to improve and expand the existing project in the short term: frequent-user toll discounts and the ability for medium-size trucks to use express lanes. NCDOT would also work to expand the freeway’s non-toll capacity, such as by designing auxiliary lanes for local drivers traveling short distances.

Those would require negotiations with Cintra, and Trogdon said he expects to start that process immediately. A plan for how to implement those changes could be ready within six months, and the NCDOT could be ready to let out a contract for building more capacity on the I-77 shoulder by next summer.

N.C. Secretary of Transportation Jim Trogdon answers questions after the I-77 toll lanes advisory group meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 15. Ely Portillo

It wasn’t clear what leverage the NCDOT has to change the contract, however, or why Cintra would be interested in limiting its revenue while also knowing the state is planning to eventually buy out the toll lanes. When asked what he would do if Cintra simply says no, Trogdon paused for a few seconds.

“We’ll keep working,” he said. “The complete agreement itself is about 1,500 pages long, and I haven’t read it lately.”

A spokesman for I-77 Mobility Partners, the Cintra subsidiary that will finance, build and operate the $647 million toll lanes project, did not respond to Observer requests for comment Wednesday.

Some advisory group members weren’t happy with the options Trogdon outlined.

“We’re 31 points down and we’re kicking a field goal,” said John Hettwer of the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce. After the meeting, another member compared the presentation to the famous Geraldo Rivera segment where he emptied Al Capone’s vault live on TV only to find it empty.

Trogdon said the state must pursue realistic paths forward.

“We want to advance today the things that we know will have a greater probability of success,” he told the advisory group. “That particular option of buying out the contract will not be competitive.”





The I-77 toll lane construction site, as seen from the Exit 28 overpass in Cornelius. Ely Portillo

Under the state’s Strategic Transportation Investments law, transportation projects are scored under data-driven analysis. Projected scoring of buying out the contract came in too low to be eligible for funding right away, DOT said. Trogdon said the most pressing thing is to find a good alternative that scores well on the state’s transportation funding formula.

“We believe we can work with everyone here to do that,” he said. But that will take years: If the state scores the toll lane buyout under the next round of STI funding, and the project scores well, the process could be complete by the mid-2020s.

Toll lane opponents had made clear before the meeting that they wanted one of the lanes converted into a free, general purpose lane and Spanish infrastructure firm Cintra out of the picture. In May, 10 of the 12 members agreed to recommend the state should pursue such a solution.





“Anything less than a complete removal of Cintra from the project and conversion of at least one toll lane to a general purpose lane will, in my mind, be a failure on the part of the governor,” said State Sen. Jeff Tarte, a Republican who represents much of the area the toll project would cross.

After the meeting, Tarte said he was “massively frustrated” with the outcome. In a statement, he blamed Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, for failing to cancel the project.

“I will take the responsibility for securing the necessary funds for that cancellation, as I have already done once in the Senate,” Tarte said. “I will work to pass legislation to fund and enact cancellation of tolling I-77 in the 2019 long session. If we cannot get this done together in 2019, we all deserve to go home.”

The 26-mile project would add two toll lanes in each direction from uptown to Exit 28, in Cornelius, and one new toll lane in each direction from Exit 28 to Exit 36. Pricing hasn’t been set, but the tolls would be “dynamic,” meaning it would get more expensive to use the lanes as traffic worsened and less expensive as congestion eased.

I-77 Mobility Partners said this week that it’s still planning to open the toll lanes by the end of 2018. That’s despite major construction work still underway on several bridges and access ramps.

Jean Leier, spokeswoman for I-77 Mobility Partners, said the company hasn’t been invited to participate in the local advisory group and remains “focused on construction progress and preparing to open the express lanes later this year.”

When the idea of privately operated toll lanes was first discussed more than seven years ago, the N.C. Department of Transportation said allowing a private firm to build the lanes and collect the toll revenue would allow the project to move forward years or even decades sooner than it would otherwise.

Opposition to the project goes back to its beginning, and opponents, who think I-77 should be expanded with free lanes, have fought the lanes hard. Work on the toll lanes started in 2015, and growing congestion stemming from the construction has fueled further ire. Opponents credit anger over the toll lanes in part with flipping votes in north Mecklenburg and Iredell counties against former Gov. Pat McCrory, helping secure Gov. Roy Cooper’s narrow win in 2016.

“This is torture up here,” Mecklenburg Commissioner Pat Cotham said.

Part of the anger over the project stemmed from the presence of a foreign-owned company that would set and manage toll rates. As a private firm, Cintra would have an incentive to maximize toll revenue to boost profits that the N.C. Turnpike Authority wouldn’t necessarily share. Toll lanes on I-485 between I-77 and U.S. 74 haven’t stirred similar opposition, in part because they would be publicly operated and include a free, general purpose lane as well.

A construction worker on the Interstate 77 toll lanes project in Charlotte was critically injured after being hit by a car on Monday. File photo

How we got here

The idea of toll lanes on I-77 goes back almost a decade. Here are some of the key dates:

2009: A feasibility study looks at the idea of turning high occupancy vehicle lanes into express toll lanes through Exit 28.

2010: The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization resolves to put toll lanes on I-77, I-485 and U.S. 74.

2011: The N.C. Department of Transportation decides to develop the I-77 toll lanes as a public-private partnership, with a private company building the lanes in order to speed up the project.

April 2014: Cintra is selected to build the project. State and federal funds will make up only $95 million of the total $647 million projected cost.

November 2015: Cintra starts construction on the toll lanes as opposition builds, with towns such as Cornelius passing resolutions against the toll lanes and lawsuits filed to block the project. .

Jan. 2016: Charlotte City Council and the CRTPO vote to support the toll lanes, keeping the project moving forward.

Apr. 2017: Mercator, an NCDOT consultant hired to review the project, says that public anger over the tolls is intense enough to provide a “potential justification” for canceling the contract. The group later recommends the NCDOT consider letting Cintra finish building the project and then buy it before the lanes open.





Jan. 2018: A new local advisory group created by NCDOT to study the toll lanes starts meeting in Lake Norman.

May 2018: The local advisory group recommends the state find a way to cancel the toll lane contract with Cintra and make one of the toll lanes free.

I-77 accidents

