Former NASCAR driver must pay ex-wife $1 for secret recordings in bedroom, jury rules

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Greg Biffle introduces team owner Jack Roush during the Charlotte Motor Speedway Media Tour on Wednesday, January 28, 2015 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, NC. On Monday, a Mecklenburg County Civil Court jury awarded Biffle’s ex-wife, Nicole, $1 for secretly recording her in her bedroom and bathroom for two years, Nicole Biffle’s lawyer told The Charlotte Observer. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com