Former NASCAR driver must pay ex-wife $1 for secret recordings in bedroom, jury rules

A jury awarded the ex-wife of NASCAR driver Greg Biffle $1 for secretly recording her in her bedroom and bathroom for two years, the woman’s lawyer told The Charlotte Observer on Monday night.
Greg Biffle’s actions “were found to be an unlawful invasion of privacy,” Nicole Biffle’s lawyer, Amy Simpson, told the Observer in a reply email seeking comment about Monday’s verdict in Mecklenburg County Civil Court.
During the nearly two-week trial, Greg Biffle “denied doing anything inappropriate,” and testified that his wife knew about the cameras, WSOC-TV reported.
“What the jury said sends a loud message that they don’t believe there was wrongdoing,” Biffle told the station. Attempts by the Observer to reach Greg Biffle on Monday night were unsuccessful.
In their lawsuit against the former driver, Nicole Biffle and her mother said that Greg Biffle secretly videotaped them in their bedrooms at the couple’s $2.7 million mansion on Lake Norman in Mooresville, North Carolina.
Nicole Biffle and her mother said in their lawsuit that Greg Biffle “has shown images captured by the hidden cameras to third persons,” the Observer reported.
In her email to the Observer on Monday night, Simpson said the case “has never been about money for Ms. Biffle. It’s been about holding Mr. Biffle accountable for the complete violation of her dignity and right to privacy that should be afforded all persons. And for that she’s proud of the verdict against him.”
Yet, Goodwin said in her email, “the $1 in damages is perplexing given the gravity of Mr. Biffle’s actions and the lengths he went to invade her privacy. But that is the verdict.”
Simpson said Nicole Biffle and her mother hope the jury will award punitive damages during the second phase of the trial that “adequately reflect the true severity of his actions.”
Since they initiated legal action against Greg Biffle, Nicole Biffle and her mother say in their lawsuit that Greg Biffle “has repeatedly asserted under oath that the Hidden Cameras were installed for ‘security purposes’ because he believed his maids were stealing from him.”
Nicole Biffle says in the lawsuit that she “has suffered loss of appetite, loss of sleep, pain in her abdomen, emotional distress, worry, humiliation, fear ... and other anxiety-related conditions” as a result of the alleged secret filming.
Her mother suffered similar health problems, according to the lawsuit, “and was prescribed a drug for anxiety and tension in January 2016 as a result of the stress from being filmed.”
The lawsuit sought at least $100,000 in damages. The figure was closer to $9 million, WSOC-TV reported, citing unnamed sources.
The Biffles legally separated in March 2015, and Greg Biffle moved from their mansion in Mooresville to an apartment, Nicole Biffle’s lawsuit says. They married in 2007.
Greg Biffle still owns the Lake Norman home, which sits on 10 acres, Iredell County property records show.
Comments