Suspects in Davidson nail salon case charged with new assault, witness intimidation

Weeks after two Charlotte residents were charged with assault and human trafficking in connection with a Davidson nail salon, they’ve been charged with another assault, Davidson police said Monday.
Thuy Tien Luong, 34, and Nip Tsi, 35, returned to jail briefly last week on charges of witness intimidation, felony conspiracy and aggravated assault of a 57-year-old woman in late July at the Luxury Nail Salon on Jetton Street, Davidson police said.
The woman’s injuries were serious, and they looked similar to those suffered by the victim of human trafficking involved in the original case, Davidson police said.
According to arrest warrants from June, that victim was abused for months and had severe bruising on her entire body, including permanent scars from being stabbed with tools. She called police, which led to the human trafficking investigation.
The new assault victim is Luong’s relative, Davidson police said.
Luong and Tsi were released on bond on Wednesday, hours after they were booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail.
Their charges from June, which include felony conspiracy and keeping an adult in involuntary servitude as well as human trafficking and assault, are still pending, according to court records.
The Department of Homeland Security is involved in the human trafficking investigation, the Observer reported in June.
